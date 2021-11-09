Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Head-To-Head Survey

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.03 million N/A N/A Legend Biotech $75.68 million 91.59 -$303.48 million ($1.10) -43.55

Propanc Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -5,086.81% Legend Biotech -343.40% -101.68% -40.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Propanc Biopharma and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

