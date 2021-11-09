Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

PSEC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 94,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

