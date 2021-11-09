Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
