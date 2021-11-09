Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

