Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 9.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.34. 39,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,634,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,597,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,858,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

