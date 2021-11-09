Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 9.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.34. 39,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,634,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,597,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,858,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.
Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.