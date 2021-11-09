Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.28 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

TSM opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $627.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

