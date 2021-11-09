Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.49 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trimble worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.