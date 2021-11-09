Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 458.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 183,194 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 547,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the second quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 134,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 310.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

