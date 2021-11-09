Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.28 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.72% of MarineMax worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

