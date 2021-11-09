Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TEGNA by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

