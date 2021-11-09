Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Papa John’s International worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

