Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,014 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NetScout Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

