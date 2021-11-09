Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

