Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after buying an additional 708,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

