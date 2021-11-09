Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

