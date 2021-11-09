Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.