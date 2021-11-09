Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 90,232 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,232 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.