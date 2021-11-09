Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,349 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

