Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.
NYSE:PEG opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.