Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

