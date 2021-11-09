Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

ITRI opened at $75.39 on Monday. Itron has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,256.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

