Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Monster Beverage Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monster Beverage in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.83 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

