Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MetLife, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of MET opened at $63.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $150,459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.