Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Decreased by Analyst

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.