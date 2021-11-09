Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

ROKU stock opened at $277.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $207.50 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.