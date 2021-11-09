Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanta’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and grew 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by record revenues and strong margins from the Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment. Operating margin fell 60 basis points or bps. Quanta has been witnessing weather, regulatory, permitting, project timing and execution challenges, which are likely to impact its future results as well. Despite these headwinds, the company raised its revenues, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. Encouragingly, backlog also rose from 2020-end and from the year-ago period.”

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.73.

PWR opened at $119.80 on Friday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.