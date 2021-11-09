Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum-Si stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

