Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.42 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.