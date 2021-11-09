Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RAIN opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

