Rainicorn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $90.13 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00100509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,418.91 or 0.99966517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.95 or 0.07020829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

