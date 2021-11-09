Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) CEO Sells $890,685.25 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $572.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on METC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,733,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

