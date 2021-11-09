RAMP Trading Up 7.2% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $113.81 million and $6.60 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00051326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00226174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00096495 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.