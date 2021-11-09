Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.15

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 2114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,400,146. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.