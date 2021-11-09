Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) a $44.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

