Raymond James Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $136.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $108.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.93% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

