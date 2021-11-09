Raymond James Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.89.

ERF stock opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

