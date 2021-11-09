Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$462 million and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.43. Information Services has a one year low of C$18.70 and a one year high of C$33.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

