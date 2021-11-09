Raymond James Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

TILE stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

