Raymond James Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

STN stock opened at C$69.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$38.05 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

