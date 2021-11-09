Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,567 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 6.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

RTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. 7,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,885. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

