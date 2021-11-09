Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS.

NYSE:O traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 84,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,989. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

