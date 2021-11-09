Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 84,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,989. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

