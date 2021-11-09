Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD):

11/2/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

10/25/2021 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

HOOD opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Get Robinhood Markets Inc alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $192,573,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $103,696,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.