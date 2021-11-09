Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 132,508 Shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,508 shares during the period. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF comprises 3.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 24.45% of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SQEW opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

