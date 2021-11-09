Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

