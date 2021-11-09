Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

