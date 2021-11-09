Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 267.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 144,733 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

