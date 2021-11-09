Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

