Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 21,961 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Conduent worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

