Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $617.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $698.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $622.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,345 shares of company stock valued at $157,531,140 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,398,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

