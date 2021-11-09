REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $2,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

