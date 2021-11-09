Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

RM opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $596.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,787 shares of company stock worth $2,849,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

